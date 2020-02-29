DCW seeks details of crimes against women

NEW DELHI

29 February 2020 01:39 IST

Commission issues notice to police

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued notice to Delhi Police over the violence in north-east Delhi and sought details pertaining to crimes against women which took place when the violence erupted.

Directing the force to respond by March 4, the women’s panel said that during its field visits it had found that several injured women were being brought to hospitals.

‘Inquiry set up’

“The Commission has set up an inquiry in the matter and shall monitor each complaint of women and girls and provide them proper support. The Commission has specifically enquired about the death of women in the riots and whether any sexual crimes were perpetrated upon any woman,” the DCW said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “The cases that the Commission has learnt about so far through the helpline number are horrific. We intend to monitor these cases and provide support to the victims.”