ADVERTISEMENT

DCW seeks action taken report from Delhi Police on Rashmika Mandana deep fake video

November 10, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - New Delhi

The commission has sought copy of FIR registered in the matter, details of accused and action taken report by November 17

PTI

 “Reportedly, the actress has also raised her concerns in the matter and has stated that someone has illegally morphed her picture in the video. The Commission has learnt that till date no arrests have been made in the case. This is a very serious matter,” DCW’s notice to the Delhi Police read. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognisance of media reports of a deepfake video of Indian actress Rashmika Mandana circulating widely on social media platforms, a notice from DCW said on Friday.

"Reportedly, the actress has also raised her concerns in the matter and has stated that someone has illegally morphed her picture in the video. The Commission has learnt that till date no arrests have been made in the case. This is a very serious matter," DCW's notice to the Delhi Police read.

The commission has sought copy of FIR registered in the matter, details of accused and action taken report by November 17.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to social media platform X, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote, "Taking cognizance of the AI ​​Generated Deep Fake video of actress @IAmRashmika Delhi Women Commission has issued a notice to Delhi Police. Till now no arrest has been made in this case. Strict action should be taken against the person making this fake video."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

India / Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US