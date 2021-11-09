DCW seeks action against illegal spa

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday took cognisance of an illegal spa that was running a prostitution racket in the garb of providing massage services and sought an FIR from Delhi Police in the matter.

The case came before the Commission after it started receiving complaints that many spas in the city are being run illegally. As part of the inquiry, it set up a team that sought details of the spas in Delhi from the company, Justdial.com.

Following the inquiry, the DCW started receiving phone calls and WhatsApp messages. “In almost all the calls and WhatsApp messages received, pictures of girls and the ‘rates’ of their services were shared,” the DCW said.

Most of the messages received had details of ‘body to body’ massage and ‘sandwich’ massage with ‘beautiful and young Indian and foreign national girls who will satisfy’.

“...while the Commission only requested details of spa service, the same was automatically construed as a request for sex and the so-called spas automatically provided the details regarding the illegal prostitution activities they are indulging in. This shows the blatancy with which the prostitution rackets are being run,” DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, seeking an FIR in the matter and a detailed action-taken report by November 12.