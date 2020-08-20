DCW rescues woman tortured by parents

NEW DELHI

20 August 2020 23:27 IST

She was threatened by her parents for marrying against their wishes

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday said that a 20-year-old woman was rescued after being threatened by her parents for marrying against their wishes. The woman had reached out to the women’s panel through social media, an official said.

“Shruti [name changed] revealed that she got married on August 12 but her parents were not happy with the decision. They called her home to talk about it. However, she was beaten, abducted and taken to Dadri. She informed that her family was conspiring her murder,” the DCW official said.

FIR registered

The official said that after escaping, she returned to Delhi and had been in hiding. “She used her friend’s phone to send a message to DCW on Twitter seeking help. After her rescue, she was counselled by the DCW team and her statement was recorded. The police have also registered an FIR against the family,” the commission said.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “It is shameful that the societal evil of honour killing still exists in our country. While the commission has been helping people coming to the office, ground network and through the helpline, the commission has also been able to set up a real-time social media tracking system where the team keeps an eye on all complaints.”