DCW rescues woman tortured by parents

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday said that a 20-year-old woman was rescued after being threatened by her parents for marrying against their wishes. The woman had reached out to the women’s panel through social media, an official said.
“Shruti [name changed] revealed that she got married on August 12 but her parents were not happy with the decision. They called her home to talk about it. However, she was beaten, abducted and taken to Dadri. She informed that her family was conspiring her murder,” the DCW official said.
FIR registered
The official said that after escaping, she returned to Delhi and had been in hiding. “She used her friend’s phone to send a message to DCW on Twitter seeking help. After her rescue, she was counselled by the DCW team and her statement was recorded. The police have also registered an FIR against the family,” the commission said.
DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “It is shameful that the societal evil of honour killing still exists in our country. While the commission has been helping people coming to the office, ground network and through the helpline, the commission has also been able to set up a real-time social media tracking system where the team keeps an eye on all complaints.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath