DCW rescues woman held captive by husband

She was chained and tortured for six months

The Delhi Commission for Women on Tuesday said that it had rescued a 32-year-old woman from Delhi’s Trilokpuri. The woman had been held captive and bound with iron chains by her husband in her own house.

Acting on a tip-off, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal and her team visited the location and rescued the woman. The DCW said that the woman had been married for the last 11 years and has three children from the marriage. The woman alleged that her husband used to beat her brutally and she had been locked in chains for the last 6 months.

“The room in which she was kept had no fans and had a terrible smell as she was made to lie in her own excreta. She was tortured and beaten so brutally that her mental health has taken a toll,” the DCW said.

Ms. Maliwal said: “We have rescued the woman and started working on her rehabilitation. We will try and provide her with the best possible treatment and at the same time ensure stringent action against the perpetrators of the crime. Inhuman incidents like these break my heart and must be stopped under all circumstances.” The DCW said that it would be filing an FIR at the earliest.