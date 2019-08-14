DCW rescues woman from abusive brother

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday said that it has rescued a 20-year-old woman who was attacked and kept confined by her 17-year-old brother in a jhuggi in west Delhi’s Dwarka. The DCW said that the teenager had attacked his sister for buying a suit for ₹100.

“The staff of the Mahila Panchayat Programme of the DCW was conducting door-to-door visits when they heard screaming and sobbing. When they enquired from the neighbours, they were informed that the girl’s brother usually beats her. The team approached the house where the girl had been locked up and rescued her,” the DCW stated in a release. The girl is from Bihar.

“At a time when Rakhi is approaching, this brother has behaved with the most unimaginable brutality with his own sister. His acts were most barbaric and animal like. Strictest action needs to be taken against him,” said DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that a PCR call regarding the incident was made on August 5 and that the victim’s statement was recorded on August 9 in the presence of her parents.

He added that the girl has stated that she did not want any legal action against her brother. “The injured girl was discharged from the hospital on August 12,” Mr. Alphonse said.