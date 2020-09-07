DCW rescues teenager trafficked from Jharkhand

Victim says she was raped by men in Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday said it has rescued a teenager from New Rajinder Nagar. She was trafficked from Jharkhand when she was aged nine.

Acting on a complaint by her father, who had been searching for her for several years, the commission managed to track down the girl, who was working as domestic help. She was then taken to Rajinder Nagar Police station and during counselling, she said a person from her village lured and brought her to Delhi many years back. “She was first sold off to a trafficker and was allegedly raped by several men. She was able to recount the name of some of the men too,” the DCW said.

The girl was then later sold off to a family in Punjabi Bagh, where she worked as domestic help for several years. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said the commission has been rescuing girls trafficked from Jharkhand, almost every alternate day which highlights the gravity of the problem of trafficking. “The perpetrators of this heinous crime need to be punished. We will ensure rehabilitation of this girl,” Ms. Maliwal said.