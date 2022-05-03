DCW rescues minors from Jahangirpuri

May 03, 2022 23:58 IST

The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) has rescued five minor boys from a bangle-making unit in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, where they were allegedly being abused and beaten.

The Commission also issued a notice to Delhi Police to lodge an FIR in the case.

On May 2, the Commission received information on its 181 Women Helpline about five minor boys who were employed with a bangle-making unit in Jahangirpuri and were allegedly being beaten by the employers.

Thereafter, a team of DCW swung into action and rescued the five minor boys, out of which two were 8-year-olds, one was 10-years-old and the other two were 13-years-old.

“The children informed the commission that they hailed from Bihar and came to Delhi over a month ago to earn a livelihood. The boys were employed in a bangle-making unit where they were beaten up frequently and mercilessly by their employer,” the DCW said.

The children also alleged that they were paid ₹4,000 per month for making bangles but they weren’t paid anything as of now.