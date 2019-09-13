DCW rescues minor girl from flesh trade

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday said that a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly forced into prostitution was rescued from Bawana.

The women’s commission said that the matter came to light when the victim’s aunt approached the local mahila panchayat.

“Shyama (name changed) was introduced to a woman named Laxmi by another minor, who promised her a highly paid job. She was gang raped on September 5 and brutally beaten up. When Shyama’s aunt learnt about her condition, she approached the DCW,” said an official.

While stating that the woman named Laxmi is allegedly involved in running a sex racket, DCW chief Swati Maliwal asked: “How can such a large scale sex racket be operating in Bawana without the knowledge of the local police? The victim who was rescued was taken for a medical examination and has now been sent to a shelter home.”