DCW rescues minor domestic help

The Delhi Commission for Women on Sunday said that it rescued a minor girl who had been working as a domestic help at a house in Ashok Vihar. The DCW had received an anonymous call on its women helpline number, 181.

“The complainant stated that the girl was held captive in a posh house in Ashok Vihar and was forced to work in adverse conditions without pay. The complainant also said that the girl has an uncle living in Delhi and gave his contact number for correspondence,” the DCW said.

In a statement, the commission said that the girl’s uncle gave them an address but when a team could not find her there. The team them, along with Delhi Police, searched nearby houses and finally found the girl.

The DCW found out that the girl was from Assam’s Tejpur. She had started living in her maternal uncle’s house with her four siblings after losing her parents. She said that one Akash, who belongs to her village, lured her into a high-paying job in Punjab. She was then sold to a placement agent in Delhi. The agent, she added, sent her to a couple’s house in Ashok Vihar as a domestic help and she was promised a salary of ₹10,000 per month.

The girl said she soon informed her agent that she no longer wanted to work there and wanted to go back home after which the agent’s wife allegedly beat her up and threatened her that she would be pushed into prostitution if she refuted. The owners of the house, she alleged, also used to beat and harass her and did not even feed her properly.

The chairperson of the DCW, Swati Maliwal, said: “I am disgusted the way some people treat fellow human beings. Despite living in posh houses in the Capital, some people do not have basic human decency. Not only did this couple try to purchase the girl, but they also treated her outrageously. Even when we were rescuing her, the woman resisted and said she had paid the agent for the girl and would not allow her to be taken away until she recovers the amount from her.”

No arrest yet

The police have registered an FIR in the matter. However, the couple and the agent are yet to be arrested.