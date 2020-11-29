DCW rescues child marriage victim in Delhi

NEW DELHI

She was being forecfully married off by her family

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday said that a 16-year-old girl, who was being forcibly married off by her family, had been rescued from Kalyanpuri here.

DCW officials said that following an anonymous tip-off, the Commission constituted a team and reached the address shared by the complainant.

“The team found that a wedding function was being held with several guests in attendance. The family was initially hesitant to share her age proof when a Delhi police team arrived, and after they produced documents, it was found that she was a minor,” a DCW official said.

The girl has been sent to a shelter home following legal proceedings and will be presented before the child welfare committee, officials said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “It is very shameful that even in cities like Delhi, child marriages are taking place. Strongest action should be taken by Delhi Police in the matter. Girls are being deprived of their childhood.”

“Several campaigns discouraging child marriage have been initiated time to time by the government in our country. It is shocking that such incidents are still taking place,” said Ms. Maliwal.