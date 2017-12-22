DCW rescues 41 minor girls ‘trapped’ in ashram

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Thursday rescued 41 minor girls from Rohini’s Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya.

No records

The women’s commission alleged that these minors had been “trapped” inside the ashram. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said that a team comprising members from both the DCW and CWC, assisted by the Delhi Police, went to the ashram to carry out the rescue operation.

“There are absolutely no records of who these minor girls are or where they are from. There is no record to show whether there is consent from their parents. We also came across lots of medicines stocked up which we are sure were being given to these girls as they seemed to be in a trance when we rescued them,” said Ms. Maliwal.

“The CWC members were also present with us to help identify the minors,” added the DCW chief.

Shelter homes

Further, the DCW said that the girls have now been transferred to shelter homes.

“These girls will now be counselled and their parents will be contacted, after which we shall verify their age. This place needs to be shut and the so called baba should be immediately arrested,” she said.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the ashram in Rohini where girls and women were allegedly being illegally confined.

However, inmates claimed that no girl residing inside the institute is kept forcefully and are staying there voluntarily.