Delhi

DCW rescues 13-year-old domestic help

The DCW on Monday said a 13-year-old girl, who belongs to Jharkhand, was rescued from Model Town area where she was forced to work as a domestic help without pay. The minor was rescued on Sunday night following a tip-off. The panel also said minor was beaten by owners. “...The girl will now be going to the CWCafter which an order for FIR and recovery of her wages shall be passed,” the DCW said.

