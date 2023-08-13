DCW received 6.3 lakh calls for help in a year; domestic violence tops list of abuses

August 13, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) received more than 6.3 lakh calls in a year on its 181 helpline, chairperson Swati Maliwal said on Saturday.

Ms. Maliwal said the commission received more than 40 lakh calls in the past seven years. From the 6,30,288 calls received between July 2022 and June 2023, more than 92,000 cases have been registered. Of that, the highest number of cases was related to domestic violence — 38,342 — followed by 9,516 cases of conflict with neighbours.

“The commission has also received over 11,000 cases from the other States,” she added. At least 5,895 cases of rape and sexual assault, 3,647 POCSO, 4,229 kidnapping, 3,558 cybercrime, and 2,278 dowry harassment cases were also reported. In total, 33 different types of cases were reported from 200 areas in the city. The DCW also received 58 complaints from transgender persons and 137 grievances from men.

At least 354 complaints of harassment by the police, 67 cases of sexual harassment at workplace, and two cases of female foeticide were also reported. Ms. Maliwal said that the report will also be shared with the Central and Delhi government. “We will send this report to the Central and Delhi government and seek their cooperation in addressing rising crimes against women and girls in the national capital,” she said.

Created in 2013 in the wake of the December 2012 rape and murder of a paramedical student, the 24X7 hotline operated by the DCW for women in distress was earlier monitored by the Delhi government. The DCW started running the helpline from February 2016.