DCW notice to SDMC, police on sex rackets

The Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday issued notices to South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the police over alleged sex rackets in spas in Nawada and Madhu Vihar. The notices were issued after a raid conducted by the commission on Wednesday.

“The commission found that prostitution activities were taking place in the spas. During the raid, nine girls were rescued. Written statements of the manager, customers and girls were recorded where they have admitted to the fact that the premises were being used for illegal activities,” said DCW. It also sought details of licenses granted to the spa centres. The civic body was also asked to provide details of the monitoring systems that are in place to prevent prostitution.

The police said they have received complaints from four staff members of the spa where the DCW conducted the raid. “The SPA owner presented all valid documents to police. We are going through it,” said an officer.