DCW notice to police over online harassment of Muslim women

DCW chief Swati Maliwal

NEW DELHI

08 July 2021 00:43 IST

Their photos were uploaded online without consent

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday issued notice to Delhi Police over photos of Muslim women being displayed online without their consent and being termed as “sulli deal of the day.”

The DCW has sought information pertaining to the steps taken by the police in identifying the accused and other details in the matter.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the women’s panel said: “It has been reported that photos of hundreds of Muslim women and girls were uploaded by an unidentified group on an app using GitHub by the name of “Sulli Deals” on July 4. Reportedly, “sulli” is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslim women.”

According to reports, the app came to the notice once it was shared on Twitter, the DCW said, adding, “Subsequently, many had to leave social media platforms after their images got circulated. This is a very serious matter.”

Sought FIR copy

In the notice issued to Delhi Police, the women’s panel has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, details of accused identified and arrested in the matter and a detailed action taken report.

The DCW asked the police to respond by July 12.

Meanwhile, the Editors Guild of India (EGI) issued a statement after a woman journalist was also targeted.