DCW notice to police over non-functional CCTV cameras

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking explanation for lack of and non-functional CCTV cameras at police stations and metro stations in the Capital.

The Anand Vihar railway station, 13 Delhi Metro stations and 82 police stations, including the high security station outside Rashtrapati Bhavan, have found their way on the list compiled by the women’s body.

Prominent stations

Other prominent police stations include the ones at Barakhamba Road, North Avenue, South Avenue, Lodhi Road, Janakpuri, Tilak Nagar, Rajouri Garden and Punjabi Bagh.

Supreme Court directive

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said not only were CCTV cameras not installed at several police stations, many were out of order.

“I have been informed that 108 police stations have CCTVs but they are not functional at 64 stations. There are none installed at 82 stations,” she said, adding that the DCW had issued a notice to the Delhi Police in December 2016 over non-installation of CCTV cameras despite a Supreme Court directive.

‘Work in progress’

‘Responding to the notice, Special Commissioner of Police (Operations) Dependra Pathak said work was in progress. “CCTV installation and modernisation is one of the top agendas of the Delhi Police. It’s in the various stages of proposal and implementation,” he said.

In the notice, Ms. Maliwal has asked the police for reasons for non-functional CCTV cameras, the steps being taken to rectify the problem and the time to be taken in the installation process.