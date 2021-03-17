DCW notice to police over elderly woman’s death

Panel seeks details of the accused, action report

Taking suo motu cognisance of reports about a 76-year-old woman dying after being allegedly slapped by her son, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday issued notice to Delhi Police seeking details on steps taken by the force to ensure safety of elderly people in the city.

The DCW sought details of the arrested accused, a detailed action report in the matter and whether the deceased was registered under the Senior Citizen Cell of Delhi Police.

The women’s panel has sought details on the number of elderly people registered under the cell.

Directing authorities to respond to queries by March 23, the DCW in it’s letter to the police said, “It has been reported that a son hit his 76-year-old mother in Bindapur, Delhi, which resulted in her death. This is a very serious matter... please provide steps taken by the Delhi Police to ensure safety and security of the elderly people in Delhi.”