DCW notice to police, AIIMS

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued notice to Delhi Police and AIIMS over reports of a doctor’s alleged attempt of taking her own life due to “sexual harassment and caste discrimination”.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the issue, the DCW in its letter to AIIMS, said, “She [doctor] has stated to have raised the matter before the administration on several occasions in the past as well. This is a very serious matter. It is critical that exemplary action is taken against the perpetrators of caste and gender-based violence.” The women’s panel asked authorities to provide details pertaining to whether the matter was dealt with by the Internal Complaints Committee and also sought details on the steps taken to assist the complainant in seeking legal remedies.

While directing the administration to provide details on the action taken against the accused faculty member, the DCW also asked the Delhi Police to provide a status report on the investigation.

The authorities have been asked to furnish a report by April 25.