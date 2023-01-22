DCW notice to city traffic police over rising drunk driving cases 

January 22, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday issued a notice to the Delhi Traffic Police over the issue of drunk driving. It also asked the traffic police to inform about the steps taken to curb the menace.

In the notice, the panel also asked whether the use of breathalysers had been resumed and sought reasons if it hadn’t. The police also asked to inform the number of functional breathalyser machines available with them.

The DCW sought the number of challans issued by the Delhi police for drunk driving since 2017, and the number of challans issued last year on December 31, during 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal also said that while the panel inspected various black spots in and around the city, various cases of drinking and driving had come up concerning the security of women.