ADVERTISEMENT

DCW notice to city traffic police over rising drunk driving cases 

January 22, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - New Delhi

It also seeks response on use of breathalysers

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday issued a notice to the Delhi Traffic Police over the issue of drunk driving. It also asked the traffic police to inform about the steps taken to curb the menace.

In the notice, the panel also asked whether the use of breathalysers had been resumed and sought reasons if it hadn’t. The police also asked to inform the number of functional breathalyser machines available with them.

The DCW sought the number of challans issued by the Delhi police for drunk driving since 2017, and the number of challans issued last year on December 31, during 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

DCW chief Swati Maliwal also said that while the panel inspected various black spots in and around the city, various cases of drinking and driving had come up concerning the security of women.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US