DCW issues summonses to Delhi Police, Twitter over Child porn videos

FIR registered, investigation underway: police

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Monday issued summonses to Twitter India and Delhi Police over child pornographic videos being allegedly shared and sold on the microblogging website. The Commission has asked Twitter and the city police to respond to the summonses by September 26.

The police have registered an FIR in the matter and investigation has been taken up, a senior police officer said.

“The Chandigarh University incident set me thinking and I asked my team to investigate. We found videos of minor girls on Twitter in which they were seen being raped. Some of the platforms were even selling these videos for ₹20 to ₹30. This is horrific,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal told reporters here.

Ms. Maliwal said she has asked Twitter about the policy it has in place to prevent the circulation of such videos.

She has also asked the police to register an FIR to identify those involved in the production and circulation of such disturbing videos.

She also said that many accounts, posting such offensive videos, have received over one lakh interactions. However, these accounts have still not been deleted by Twitter, she added.

“We have identified 20 such videos. We are being told that there are many such videos on other social media platforms. We will investigate further into it,” Ms. Maliwal said.

Explaining how the police take up investigation in such cases, a senior police officer said, “Our probe starts by identifying the accused. We track the log-in details of those involved in the circulation of these videos through their IP addresses. Subsequently, we also try to locate the victims and send them to Child Welfare Committees.”

“Delhi Police has conducted various outreach programmes on cyber security for women and children to help them be alert while using social media platforms,” he added.