DCW issues fresh summonses to police and Twitter over child pornography

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi:
September 28, 2022 01:43 IST

DCW chief Swati Maliwal | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued summonses to Delhi Police and Twitter India over child pornography cases after the Commission found their responses unsatisfactory.

The DCW had first issued summonses to the police and Twitter in the case on September 20, after taking cognisance of tweets displaying pornographic content involving children and women. 

In response, Twitter India policy head, Samiran Gupta, and Twitter Inc. compliance officer, Vinay Prakash, appeared before the Commission on September 26. They said that all the alleged accounts flagged by the Commission had been deactivated. “However, they submitted an incomplete reply,” the Commission said, adding that they have been given time till September 30 to submit a detailed reply.

Further, senior police officers of the city police said an FIR was registered on September 20 under sections 67, 67A, 67B of Information Technology Act in pursuance of the case. The police said they are unable to make any arrests due to lack of response from Twitter. “We have asked Twitter India to assist the police and provide all relevant information,” the Commission said.

