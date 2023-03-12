ADVERTISEMENT

DCW honours 90 people at International Women’s Day Awards

March 12, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was the chief guest at the programme

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal presents awards to transgender women at the DCW’s International Women’s Day Awards 2023 in New Delhi on Saturday, as DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal (left) looks on. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday awarded 90 people for inspiring the society and fighting for women’s rights on International Women’s Day.

Former tennis star Sania Mirza, Indian U-19 cricketer Sonia Mendhiya and hockey player Mumtaz Khan were among the awardees.

The commission also honoured officers of Delhi Police, as well as the widow of late Assistant Sub-Inspector Shambhu Dayal who lost his life while trying to arrest a snatcher.

Instituted in 2016 by the DCW, both men and women have been recipients of the International Women’s Day Awards.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the chief guest at Saturday’s programme, with Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and several Delhi Ministers also in attendance.

Mr. Kejriwal honoured the families of Army martyrs Nishant Malik and rifleman Manoj Bhati, who lost their lives in the line of duty fighting terrorists.

He also felicitated 31 female bus drivers of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), as well as some members of the public for their bravery and extraordinary work.

Some other Delhi Police officers received awards for helping trace missing children and for empowering women and girls through self-defence training.

Female officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, BRO, BSF, CRPF, CISF as well as Coast Guard were also honoured and awarded by the Chief Minister.

