DCW claims 5,000 spa centres in city, civic bodies say only 498

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday claimed that there are more than 5,000 spa centres operating in the Capital, while the count provided by the three civic bodies is 498.

Following information received from online listings firm Justdial, the women’s panel issued fresh notices to the portal and sought a complete list by October 17.’

The count provided by the portal is “completely contrary” to that given by the civic bodies, the DCW said.

“While the company [Justdial] has informed about the approximate number of spas operating in the city, it has sought six weeks’ time to collate the data. Further, they have stated that they are checking their internal policies and taking necessary approvals for providing the data as it may include ‘sensitive personal information’,” read a statement issued by the commission.

The women’s panel said that it “strongly disagreed” with the fact that the data is “personal” and said the details are “crucial to unearth sex rackets” operating in the city.

Earlier, the women’s commission had conducted inspections of spa centres across the city while alleging that sex rackets were being operated from the premises of various centres.

“The DCW has instituted an inquiry in the matter of illegal spas flourishing in the Capital and running prostitution rackets. It is obvious that thousands of spa and massage centres are operating illegally in the city,” the statement read.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “Till date no advisory has been issued by any municipal body against cross-gender massage... the licensing mechanism is a complete farce and on site inspections are also not carried out. Strongest action should be taken against such illegal spa centres running in the Capital.”