DCW chief Swati Maliwal slams BJP for ‘drama’ remark on dragging case

A day after BJP raised questions over Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal’s molestation claims, she on January 21 slammed the party for “dirty lies” and said “no one can suppress my voice”.

The BJP had raised questions over Ms. Maliwal's molestation claims, alleging that the person she accused is an AAP member and her "drama" was part of a conspiracy which has now been "exposed".

“Let me tell those who think that they will scare me by telling dirty lies about me - I have done many big things in this short life by tying a shroud on my head... With every atrocity, the fire inside me grew stronger. No one can suppress my voice. I will keep fighting as long as I am alive!” Ms. Maliwal tweeted.

Ms. Maliwal alleged that she was molested by a drunk man while on an inspection at night and dragged for 10-15 metres by his car outside AIIMS with her hand stuck in the vehicle's window. The accused, a 47-year-old man, was arrested.

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi had tweeted that Ms. Maliwal's "drama" has been exposed.

"@AamAadmiParty and... did a sting to defame Delhi and its police and serious questions arise on its credibility. Is cheap politics legitimate on the serious issue of women safety? she asked.

Former DCW chief Barkha Shukla Singh had said by indulging in such drama, Ms. Maliwal should not weaken women.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said Harish Chandra Suryavanshi, who was accused of harassing Ms. Maliwal, is actually a prominent activist of the Aam Aadmi Party in Sangam Vihar.

Mr. Sachdeva released a photo in which the accused is seen campaigning with AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal.

Mr. Sachdeva said with the revelation of the photo and Suryavanshi’s background, “it has become clear that the incident was a conspiracy of AAP to defame Delhi internationally by showing the city as an unsafe city for women”.

