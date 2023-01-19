DCW chief Swati Maliwal dragged by intoxicated car driver in Delhi

January 19, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal was allegedly dragged by a car in the early hours of January 19 near AIIMS Hospital in South Delhi, police said.

According to the police, a person, driving a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, approached her when she was standing near the hospital and asked her to sit in his car. When Ms. Maliwal tried to reprimand the man, he pulled his window glass up, resulting in Ms. Maliwal’s hand getting stuck in the window, South district DCP Chandan Chowdhary said, adding that Ms. Maliwal was then dragged for about 10-15 metres.

Ms. Maliwal, in a tweet, raised questions about women’s safety in the National Capital. “I was inspecting the state of women’s safety in Delhi last night. A drunk man in a car misbehaved with me and when I caught him, he stuck my hand in the window glass and dragged me. God saved my life,” she wrote in Hindi.

“You can imagine the condition [of women’s safety] if the chairperson of the Women’s Commission is not safe in Delhi,” added Ms. Maliwal.

कल देर रात मैं दिल्ली में महिला सुरक्षा के हालात Inspect कर रही थी। एक गाड़ी वाले ने नशे की हालत में मुझसे छेड़छाड़ की और जब मैंने उसे पकड़ा तो गाड़ी के शीशे में मेरा हाथ बंद कर मुझे घसीटा। भगवान ने जान बचाई। यदि दिल्ली में महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष सुरक्षित नहीं, तो हाल सोच लीजिए। — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 19, 2023

The police have arrested the driver of the car, Harish Chandra, and have registered a case under IPC Sections 323, 341, 354, 509, and Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act, the DCP said.