DCW chief Swati Maliwal claims attack on her residence

PTI New Delhi
October 17, 2022 13:29 IST

Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday alleged that a man forcibly entered her residence and vandalised two cars, while she was not present at home.

She said she has complained to the Delhi Police over the issue.

"A few moments back, an attacker forced his way into my residence and attacked it. He vandalised my mother and my cars and made an attempt to enter the house," Ms, Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"By the grace of God, my mother and I were not present there. You can do anything but I am not going to be scared. I am complaining to Delhi Police," she said.

Amid the war of words between Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and the city government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked Mr. Saxena to spare some time to repair the law and order system in the national capital.

"In the last few months, the law and order situation is in a bad state. Even the chairperson of Delhi Commission For Women is not safe. Murders are happening in broad daylight. I hope that LG sir will spare some time to repair the law and order situation," Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Last week, the DCW chief alleged that she had been receiving rape threats on Instagram after she wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan, in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him during the #MeToo movement.

