DCW chief receives rape threats after seeking Sajid Khan’s ouster from ‘Bigg Boss’

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 13, 2022 00:36 IST

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal has lodged a police complaint alleging that she has been receiving rape threats on Instagram after she wrote to the Centre demanding filmmaker Sajid Khan’s ouster from the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

“Ever since I wrote a letter to the I&B minister, Anurag Thakur, to get Sajid Khan out of Bigg Boss, I have been receiving rape threats on Instagram. Obviously, they want to stop our work,” Ms. Maliwal wrote on Twitter.

The DCW wrote to DCP (Cyber Crime) Prashant Gautam on Wednesday demanding the arrest of the persons involved and asked the police to investigate the matter.

A senior police officer said a case under relevant sections has been registered at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation unit of Delhi Police and the investigation has started.

The DCW had written to Information & Broadcasting Minister seeking the actor’s removal from the reality TV show. “In 2018, during #MeToo movement, over ten actresses, models and journalists spoke out against the alleged sexual offences committed by Sajid Khan. Subsequently, he was suspended from the Indian Film and Television Directors Association from directing movies for a year. However, recently, in an apparent attempt to ‘whitewash’ his image, he has been made ‘housemate’ in the popular TV show Bigg Boss”, the DCW statement said.

