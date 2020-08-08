DCW chief meets police over minor girl’s assault

A meeting on the issue of sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in west Delhi was held between Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal and senior Delhi Police officers on Saturday.
The women’s panel had earlier summoned senior officials seeking a detailed action-taken report in the matter.
Ms. Maliwal questioned the delay in the arrest of the accused in the case, despite him being a repeat offender. “What is most shocking is that there are existing murder charges on him for which he had been jailed. So how was he roaming free? How many such men are there who are involved in such cases but roaming free? The DCW will work on this aspect as well,” said Ms. Maliwal.
She added that the victim’s medical records have been sought from AIIMS, where she is undergoing treatment and from Sanjay Gandhi hospital. “. The accused should be sentenced to death within six months,” said Ms. Maliwal.
₹10 lakh to kin
Meanwhile, AAP MLA Atishi on Saturday met the girl’s family and handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh as promised by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
