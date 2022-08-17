DCW asks police to file FIR over assault video

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the police after taking cognisance of a video, showing a woman being sexually assaulted, that went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The DCW asked the police to provide an action taken report by August 18, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a PCR call was received at Karol Bagh police station about a guard of a paying guest accommodation being involved in a dispute. A police team was rushed to the spot for necessary legal action, the DCP added. But the victim of the assault refused to file a complaint after the police reached out to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On August 16, the video of the alleged assault was uploaded on social media. Today the woman and her family were contacted again but they refused to initiate a complaint or legal action and submitted the same in writing,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, the DCW chief Swati Maliwal said that a notice had been issued notice to the Delhi police on Tuesday over the alleged molestation of the victim by the security guard of the paying guest facility and asked the police to file an FIR in the matter.

“The Commission has taken suo-motu cognisance of a video clip posted on social media platform ‘Twitter’ regarding molestation with girls at a PG in Karol Bagh area of Delhi. It is alleged that the security guard of the PG, Karol Bagh molested the girls residing in the PG,” a statement issued by the DCW read.

According to the DCW’s statement, despite a complaint about the alleged harassment of the girls staying at the accommodation being made to its owner, no action was taken.