Delhi Commission for Women asks govt. to take steps to ensure safety of women

According to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau, two minor girls were raped every day last year in the national capital

PTI New Delhi
August 30, 2022 13:05 IST

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal. File. | Photo Credit: Kanika Thapliyal

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on August 30 voiced concern over the surge in cases of crime against women in the national capital and said it is necessary to take strong steps to prevent the name of Delhi from getting spoiled.

In a tweet, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, "According to NCRB data, crimes against women increased by 41 per cent in 2021 and the crimes against children increased by 32 per cent".

"This is a matter of deep concern," she said, adding every party and government should take strong steps to ensure safety of women.

"It is necessary to take strong steps to prevent the name of Delhi from getting spoiled. From an 8-month-old girl to a 90-year-old woman, raped in Delhi. Delhi Commission for Women is working 24x7 to make every woman feel safe. But this is not enough. All governments should come together, save the daughters," she said.

According to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), two minor girls were raped every day last year in the national capital, which was the most unsafe metropolitan city for women across the country.

Delhi also recorded 13,892 cases of crimes against women in 2021, a significant surge of more than 40 per cent compared to 2020 when the figure was 9,782, the data showed.

The cases of crimes against women in Delhi accounted for 32.20% of total crimes in the category among all 19 metropolitan cities, according to the data.

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app