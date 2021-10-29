DCW and police rescue four-month-old infant

New Delhi

29 October 2021 01:28 IST

Father sold her off after 6 days of birth

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), with the help of city police, rescued a four-month-old infant who had been sold off by her father when she was six days old, from north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said they received a complaint on October 21 that a man had sold his newly born daughter. A team was immediately formed and the police were contacted.

The mother of the girl was then approached who informed the police that she was suffering from epilepsy and when her daughter was born, her husband sold her to a woman named Madhu before abandoning her and heading to Ranchi. She also said that her husband had given away their other daughter to a distant relative and the child had died.

‘Sold’ in Panipat

An FIR was lodged and subsequently Madhu was interrogated who allegedly admitted that she had sold the child to someone in Panipat, Haryana. However, the police could not trace the child there.

The baby was traced to a lawyer’s house in Jahangirpuri on Tuesday. The lawyer allegedly said he had bought the child from a man named Mahesh and a woman named Meenakshi from Panipat. The child has been taken to a shelter home and will now be presented before a Child Welfare Committee, the DCW said.