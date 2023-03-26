ADVERTISEMENT

DCPCR presents Children’s Champion Awards

March 26, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

Gopi Shankar Madurai, founder of Srishti Madurai Volunteer Movement, Anjali Gopalan, a pioneer in the field of HIV prevention in India, and Udayan Care, a humanitarian, development and advocacy organisation dedicated to improving the lives of children were among the people who won the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights’ (DCPCR) first “Children’s Champion Awards”.  

Children’s Champion Award recognises individuals and institutions who have contributed significantly to the health, education, protection and agency of children in a strong way to promote the cause of children, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said at the occasion.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US