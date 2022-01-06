DCPCR orders inquiry into legal services for children in conflict with law

New Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has ordered an inquiry into the quality and effectiveness of legal services available to children in conflict with law, their experiences with police, and challenges faced by them in securing bail or release, said an official order.

The inquiry will be conducted by a four-member commission headed by former Supreme Court judge Madan B. Lokur. He has been asked to submit a report within five weeks.

The CCLs stay in observation homes, place of safety and special homes in the city.

The inquiry will also look into the social, economic, and educational status of these children.