DCPCR moved plea based on non-existent press release: Delhi HC

February 17, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

The High Court on Friday said that the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) acted irresponsibly by filing a petition over its funding being allegedly stopped by Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on the basis of a press release, which the commission claimed was issued by Raj Niwas.

Citing a “press note” attributed to the L-G’s office that was carried by several media outlets, the commission had last year filed a petition challenging an inquiry and special audit ordered against it as well as its funding allegedly being stopped. Counsel for the DCPCR said the action was a setback that paralysed a statutorily protected and independent institution.

However, the L-G told the court that his office had not passed any order to withhold allocation of funds to the child rights body and no press release to that effect was issued.

Observing that the “press release” did not carry any logo, Justice Subramonium Prasad said, “You filed a writ petition on the basis of a press release that is non-existent,” the court said, adding the Comptroller and Auditor General of India can audit the commission’s accounts.

Questioning the commission on where it got the release “which is not in the public domain”, the court said, “The petitioner [DCPCR] acted completely irresponsibly. When you are making allegations against constitutional authority, you have to be more serious.”

It posted the case for hearing on February 29.