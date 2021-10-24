DCPCR launches journal on impact of COVID-19 on children

New Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Saturday launched a journal, Children First: Journal on Children’s Lives with the first issue highlighting the COVID-19 impact on the lives of children.

The articles in the first issue of the journal range from challenges of online education to socio-emotional growth struggles during the pandemic to learning losses on account of school closures, social audits and POCSO victims’ plight.

“This journal will prove to be significant by creating awareness in society towards the rights of children and better parenting. The pandemic has shown how little we understand about the issues affecting the lives of children. This journal will work to sensitise people about the rights of children,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at the launch.

The advisory board of the journal is headed by former Supreme Court justice Madan B. Lokur and includes former Union Health Secretary K. Sujatha Rao, former UNDP Chief Economist Gyanendra Badgaiyan and UNICEF India Chief of Child Protection Solede Herrero.