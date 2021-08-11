DCPCR begins reading campaign in child care institutes

To work towards enhancing the foundational literacy and numeracy skills of children, The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has begun a “Reading Campaign” in Child Care Institutes (CCI).

The programme was started after the the Commission undertook a baseline assessment of all children in CCIs in July, which highlighted that 52% of kids are able to read words in Hindi and 55% able to identify two-digit numbers.

DCPCR Chairperson Anurag Kundu said intervention to strengthen the learning levels of children in CCIs similar to the Government of Delhi’s flagship programme Mission Buniyaad, which has shown up to 22% overall improvement in foundational literacy and numeracy of children (BCG Report, 2021).

The Commission the goal is to ensure 100% children are able to read Hindi fluently with comprehension and perform arithmetic operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication and division by November 2021.

Child Care Institutions house children who are victims of trafficking, sexual violence, parental incarceration, parental death, child labour, amongst others and the Commission said that the project will help transforming their lives.