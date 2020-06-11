DCP told to file affidavit on ‘information leakage’

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the DCP of Delhi Police Crime Branch to submit a “personal affidavit” stating whether the officials of the Crime Branch have “selectively leaked certain information” regarding the allegations made against Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita, arrested in connection with the north-east Delhi riots.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru also restrained the Delhi Police from issuing any such statements or circulating information regarding allegations and evidence allegedly collected against Ms. Kalita or other accused, to any person, including to the media or on social media platforms.

The High Court directed the DCP to submit his response within two weeks and posted the case for further hearing on July 9.

The order came on Ms. Kalita’s petition seeking direction to Delhi Police to not leak any allegations pertaining to her to the media pending investigation.

Ms. Kalita is currently facing four different FIRs connected with the anti-CAA protest in Jaffrabad, north-east Delhi riots and violence in Daryaganj during a protest against the new citizenship law last year.

In her petition, she alleged that the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has been selectively leaking certain information regarding the allegations made against her and the evidence allegedly collected against her.

She stated that the information is selective and also misleading.

Her plea referred to a note allegedly circulated by the Crime Branch and contended that such information relating to allegations and alleged evidence is being given much publicity and likely to prejudice the trial of the persons accused in the FIRs including her.

The plea also referred to news report circulated in Assam.