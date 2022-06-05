DCP relieved form duty after ‘ruckus’ at club

Woman who suffered injury later said the officer’s name came up due to a ‘miscommunication’

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Saturday issued an order removing Dwarka DCP Shankar Choudhary from duty with immediate effect. He has been directed to report to Police Headquarters for further orders.

The move comes a day after a man alleged that the officer assaulted his wife at a birthday party in a private club in south Delhi’s Kailash Colony.

The woman, who suffered a head injury, later claimed that the officer’s name came up due to a “miscommunication”. In an unverified video, the woman was heard dismissing the incident as a “family matter”, which had already been resolved.

According to the police, information was received on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at the Greater Kailash police station that a DCP-rank officer had assaulted a woman at a private club.

The woman was injured after a broken glass fell on her, said the police. “Due to a miscommunication, the name of the DCP cropped up. The matter has been resolved as it was a family issue,” the police added.