DCP Rajan Bhagat retires

An IPS officer of the 2008 batch AGMUT cadre, Rajan Bhagat, who served the longest stint as the spokesperson of the Delhi Police, on Thursday retired after a career spanning close to four decades.

Mr. Bhagat, who joined the force as a Sub-Inspector in 1981 and was currently posted as DCP (Crime), received a President Police Medal for meritorious service in 2003 and a President Police Medal for distinguished service in 2011. He also received a National Award for being behind the Lost Report Application of Delhi Police for Innovative Use of Technology in e-Governance in 2016.