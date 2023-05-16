DBSE declares first-ever results for Class 10, 12

May 16, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) declared its first-ever results for Class 10 and 12 on Monday. A total of 1,574 students cleared the Class 10 exams with a pass percentage of 99.49, while 662 students passed the Class 12 exams with a 99.25% success rate. The DBSE was introduced in 2021 with the aim of discouraging rote learning and changing the assessment method from three-hour exams once a year to a year-long assessment quantified through grade point average. The Delhi government’s Schools of Specialised Education are affiliated to the Board. Announcing the results, Education Minister Atishi said the DBSE has set a new milestone through its unique assessment process.

