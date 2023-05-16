ADVERTISEMENT

DBSE declares first-ever results for Class 10, 12

May 16, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Education Minister Atishi. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) declared its first-ever results for Class 10 and 12 on Monday. A total of 1,574 students cleared the Class 10 exams with a pass percentage of 99.49, while 662 students passed the Class 12 exams with a 99.25% success rate. The DBSE was introduced in 2021 with the aim of discouraging rote learning and changing the assessment method from three-hour exams once a year to a year-long assessment quantified through grade point average. The Delhi government’s Schools of Specialised Education are affiliated to the Board. Announcing the results, Education Minister Atishi said the DBSE has set a new milestone through its unique assessment process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / education

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US