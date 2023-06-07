DBC workers threaten to go on strike, write to civic body

June 07, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - New Delhi

Domestic breeding checker (DBC) workers in a letter to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have threatened to go on a strike if their demand for regularisation is not met before June 15.

Anti-Malaria Ekta Karamchari Union president Devanand Sharma said that there was no resolution even after four meetings with MCD authorities. “We are just demanding our due rights. If it is not given to us, we will be forced to strike,” he said. In the letter, the workers have asked for constitutional posts, security, safety and better equipment.

Despite being promised permanent posts as field workers by the government in March 2022, DBC workers, responsible for driving the campaign against vector-borne diseases, have no clarity on the matter.

The workers have been demanding regularisation and security from the MCD for many years now. They were first introduced to the city in 1996 under the Health Department of the MCD to tackle the menace of vector-borne diseases, however, no official position was granted to them. Due to this, they are not entitled to any benefits like medical or post-retirement allowances.

‘No follow-up done’

Mr. Sharma said, “The MCD has been playing games with us. They keep telling us that provisions for a permanent post will be made for us, but no follow-up is done. So many workers have passed away while they were fulfilling their duties, but no monetary support was provided by the MCD to their families. Even the retired workers have been struggling because the MCD has nothing to give to them.”

Several DBC workers have complained of receiving no support, and the salaries barely cover the expenses of their families. Other than this, the equipment the workers use in the field for spraying is extremely old and new machinery is an essential requirement. The current machinery gets heated up and results in burns on their bodies.

A senior MCD official said, “We will do whatever is needed and is well within our legal bounds for the DBC workers.” However, there is no clarity as to if the MCD will be following up on their demand of giving them a constitutional post.

On Tuesday, MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi held a review meeting with the officials and took stock of the staff, equipment, and their operational procedures. She also instructed a taskforce to be formed over prevention of vector-borne diseases. During the meeting it was stated that the equipment has been repaired.

