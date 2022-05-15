Daytime temperature breaches the 49-degrees mark in Capital

Weather Department predicts a respite from heat on Monday and Tuesday

NEW DELHI:

The maximum temperature in the Capital breached the 49-degrees mark on Sunday making it the hottest day of the season.

A weather station in Mungeshpur in north-west Delhi recorded the highest — 49.2 degrees Celsius — and one in Najafgarh recorded a maximum of 49.1 degrees Celsius during the day.

Delhi continues to reel under a severe heatwave caused by hot and dry westerly winds. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast some respite from the rising temperatures on Monday, with a possibility of a thunderstorm in the city.

At Safdarjung, the official weather station of the city, the maximum temperature settled at 45.6 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees above the normal for the season and the highest temperature recorded so far this year.

On May 27, 2020, Safdarjung recorded a maximum of 46 degrees Celsius. The highest ever temperature in the month was recorded on May 29, 1944, when the mercury touched 47.2 degrees Celsius.

Other parts of the city also recorded above normal temperatures, with weather stations at Sports Complex, Jafarpur, and Pitampura recording temperatures of 48.4, 47.5, and 47.3 degrees Celsius respectively.

For Monday, the IMD has forecast “a partly cloudy sky with possibility of duststorm/thunderstorm”. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 41 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature over the next few days is unlikely to climb as high as that registered on Sunday due to a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana expected to induce pre-monsoon activity.

On Monday and Tuesday, the maximum temperature is likely to fall by 2-4 degrees and rise over the following days.

The Capital has been experiencing multiple heatwaves this season as western disturbances, which usually bring periodic relief from the heat, have been missing this year.

April was the second hottest month on record since 1951, with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. So far this summer, which starts in March, the city has received 1.7 mm of rainfall which is a deficit of 95% from the normal.