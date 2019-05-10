Days before marriage, man held for killing live-in partner

Santosh Kumar (28) was about to get married on May 12 and was in a celebration mood when he was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich for allegedly killing his live-in partner four months ago. The woman’s body was discovered in a rented house in Geeta Saran Colony on Tuesday, the police said on Thursday.

DCP(North) Nupur Prasad said Santosh killed Nirmala, hailing from Jharkhand, whom he had met in 2009 as he believed that she will leave him after she gets ₹5 lakh through the sale of a property in Bihar’s Madhubani.

Mixed medicine in milk

“He said that Nirmala was seriously ill in December last year and her body didn’t react well to a medicine which she was taking. He took note of that and mixed a considerable amount of that medicine in her milk on the night of January 7. In the morning, she died after which he wrapped her body in a polythene and covered it with a blanket before stuffing it in a box,” the officer said.

He then cleaned the room, locked the house and told the landlord that his “wife” had gone to her hometown and will return in a month and a half and he will return two months later. “He also gave him advance rent before leaving to avoid any suspicion,” Ms. Prasad said.

According to the accused, the victim Nirmala was married to someone in Jharkhand at an early age but fled to Delhi about 13 years ago and started working here as a cook. She met one Shravan who was a driver at the same house where Nirmala worked. “The two then got married. Shravan was already married and had children. When he married Nirmala, he bought a flat in Madhubani in her name as well,” the officer said.

In 2009, Nirmala met Santosh through a friend whom she used to speak to. “He said that the common friend used to keep talking to Nirmala. When Santosh asked the friend, he said he was speaking to a friend and offered him to speak to her if he wanted,” the officer said.

The two then got into a relationship, the police said. In 2014, Shravan died after which she and Santosh started living together in Sabzi Mandi.

Property deal

The police said that Nirmala wanted to dispose of the property that Shravan had left in her name. “Santosh said that she was unable to sell the property by herself as Shravan’s children from his first marriage were creating problems. Therefore, the two of them went to Madhubani and stayed there on rent for a few months. Santosh claimed that he did all the leg-work and was able to sell the property for ₹5 lakh. Last December, they returned to Delhi and started living in Geeta Saran Colony where her body was eventually found,” Ms. Prasad said.

“Santosh claimed that once she asked him to give a cheque of ₹50,000 to someone she claimed to be her brother. “He said that he overheard her talking on the phone with someone during which she said ek bar mere paise set ho jaye… fir main isko bataungi [Once my money is settled, then I will tell him] which made him feel used and angry,” Ms. Prasad said.

Transferred money

The accused got an opportunity when he realised that Nirmala’s body didn’t react well to some medicine. He claimed to have given her an overdose of the same. He got all the money transferred to his account and fled, the police said.

Her body was found by the landlord on Tuesday after which the police registered a murder case. The investigating team, including ACP Ram Mehar, Inspectors Sanjay Bhardwaj, Praveen Duggal, Rajesh Kumar, ASI Devender, Head Constable Satbir and Yatish, worked on the numbers given by the landlord and called Santosh who was about to get married on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh. The police arrested him from Bahraich.