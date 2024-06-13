Days before Bakrid, six goats worth ₹2 lakh stolen in north-west Delhi

Six goats worth over ₹2 lakh were stolen from a house in Wazirabad leaving the owners clueless about how to celebrate Id-ul-Adha next week. A CCTV footage of the incident shows three masked men tiptoeing their way into an empty plot early morning on Monday and making off with the goats. An FIR under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC has been registered at the Wazirabad police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sakib, a medical representative and owner of two of the stolen goats, said, “I had somehow collected the money to buy the goats for Bakrid. I don’t know how we’ll celebrate the festival now as I have no money left to buy more goats.”

“I feel that the possibility of getting the sacrificial animals back is slim,” said Rasikh, who also owned a couple of the stolen goats.

The police received a PCR call about the theft in the north-west Delhi locality around 10.25 a.m. on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.