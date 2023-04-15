ADVERTISEMENT

Days after stepping out of jail, ‘Bunty chor’ held

April 15, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - New Delhi

Mehul Malpani

Devender Singh alias ‘Bunty chor’ in police custody. | Photo Credit: ANI

Devender Singh alias Bunty had just stepped outside a jail in Tamil Nadu on March 3 after serving a 10-year sentence in a case of theft. On Thursday, Bunty, popularly known as ‘Bunty chor’, who rubbed shoulders with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on the sets of reality show Bigg Boss and was the inspiration behind the movie Oye Lucky Lucky Oye!, was caught by the police in a car with three mobile phones, two laptops, five LED TVs and a printer, all of which he had stolen hours earlier from Greater Kailash-II.

Bunty, 53, an accused in nearly 300 cases of theft in the Capital and 550 cases across the country, was caught at the end of an inter-State car chase, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The officer said Bunty was nabbed from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat hours after he carried out two thefts in Delhi’s Greater Kailash-II. The police said it was only after they chased him down, in connection with the theft complaints, did they realise that they had caught hold of the “super thief”.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said two theft cases — one in a house in M Block and the other at an SBI guest house in E Block — were registered at the Chittaranjan Park police station on Thursday.

“Among other items, he stole three mobile phones. However, he forgot to switch off one of the phones, which we started tracking,” she said.

“A team started looking at the trail of CCTV footage of the suspect and found that it was being driven towards Noida. Meanwhile, we also put the FASTag enabled on one of the stolen phones on surveillance. It showed that he was moving towards the Nepal border,” the DCP added. Bunty was intercepted at a toll plaza in Kanpur Dehat. “After being confronted, he pretended to be a policeman. Subsequently, our officers broke a window shield and caught him,” Ms. Chowdhary said.

