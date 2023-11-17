Days after show-cause notice from EC, AAP files complaint against BJP 

November 17, 2023 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on November 16 filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (EC) against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “tarnishing” the image of party chief Arvind Kejriwal through “morphed” videos on social media. It sought strict action against the BJP for this.

AAP’s complaint comes two days after the party received a show-cause notice from the EC over “disparaging” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a complaint filed against the party by the BJP.

AAP’s MP Raghav Chadha had on November 15 said they would file a complaint, and had added that the BJP had been running a “derogatory and defamatory vilification campaign” against Mr. Kejriwal on social media, including a video which was posted on X (formerly Twitter) on November 5.

The video showed clips of Mr. Kejriwal with a voice-over referring to a “typical day” in his life, including snide references to his constant attacks on Mr. Modi, the alleged expenditure on the CM’s official residence and the Delhi government’s now-shelved excise policy.

It was to this video that AAP had responded in a similar vein on November 8, posting clips of Mr. Modi going about a “typical day”, including references to his equation with industrialist Gautam Adani, his Mann ki Baat speeches, and his multiple pre-poll promises ahead of Assembly elections in five States, among others. The video had prompted the BJP to complain to the EC, resulting in the subsequent show-cause notice dealt to AAP.

“We hope that a notice will also be sent to the BJP for the post on November 5,” Mr. Chadha said, adding that AAP’s legal cell will respond to the EC notice.

AAP’s complaint to the EC spoke of a “dire need to put their [BJP’s] illegal actions to an end,” adding that the party had “time and again morphed Mr. Kejriwal’s images,” and urged the Commission to begin necessary legal proceedings against the BJP in accordance with the provisions outlined in the Representation of the People Act (RPA) of 1951 and the Indian Penal Code.

