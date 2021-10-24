Days after marriage, husband kills woman

Couple had a heated argument: police

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband just a few days after their marriage, in north Delhi’s Burari, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the accused has been identified as Mohammed Azad Khan, who allegedly stabbed his wife, Sonia, to death. The couple got married in the first week of October, the police said.

According to the police, that they received an information at 9.50 a.m. about a woman lying dead at a house in Kamaalpur. When the police reached the spot, they found that the house was locked from inside. Sonia’s mother told the police that she suspected Azad’s involvement in the murder.

Mr. Kalsi said teams were formed to trace the accused and with the help of technical and human intelligence Azad was nabbed.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that the couple had a heated argument on Friday night, following which he stabbed her in the stomach and chest many times.

“He then came out of the room and the victim locked the door from inside to avoid any further assault as he was trying to re-enter. The accused then went to the roof and hid the weapon,” Mr. Kalsi said.