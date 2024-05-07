ADVERTISEMENT

Days after joining BJP, Lovely is one of star campaigners for Delhi

May 07, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau

Arvinder Singh Lovely. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief J.P. Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and the Chief Ministers of several States will be among the Bharatiya Janata Party’s star campaigners in Delhi.

The list of 40 star campaigners released by BJP national secretary Arun Singh on Monday also included Arvinder Singh Lovely, the former chief of Congress’s Delhi unit, who joined the party on May 4.

Delhiites will vote on May 25 in the sixth phase of polling for the Lok Sabha election.

Others who feature on the list of campaigners are Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri, Smriti Irani, and Arjun Ram Meghwal have been included, as have party chiefs Samrat Choudhary (Bihar), K. Annamalai (Tamil Nadu) and Virendra Sachdeva (Delhi).

BJP’s Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi who were dropped this year — Harsh Vardhan, Meenakshi Lekhi, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ramesh Bidhuri and Gautam Gambhir — are also on the list.

Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc partners AAP and Congress have agreed on a 4-3 seat-sharing arrangement to fight the BJP on Delhi’s seven LS seats.

